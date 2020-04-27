WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a car, dropped it off at someone’s home and then took that person’s car.
Jordan M. Templeton, 21, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of motor vehicle theft tools and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and Suboxone. He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
A report came in about 5:40 a.m. Sunday that a 1996 Honda Accord was stolen sometime overnight on McKittrick Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Wenatchee Police officer Albert Gonzalez, who wrote the affidavit, said he was on patrol at the time and remembered that he’d seen the car near Methow and Crawford streets a few hours earlier. The person’s driving was suspicious, and he later saw the car parked unoccupied on Lincoln Park Circle.
Gonzalez said the car’s registration, which he’d checked when he first saw it, matched with the person who reported it stolen. He returned to Lincoln Park Circle, but the car was gone.
Officers had been searching for stolen Hondas all night because of a recent rash of vehicle thefts, mostly in the south Wenatchee area, Gonzalez wrote. As vehicles were abandoned, others were stolen from nearby.
Then about 5:55 a.m., a vehicle theft in progress was reported on Crescent Street, Gonzalez said. Upon arrival, he found that someone had dropped off the first stolen car and taken a 1994 Honda Accord.
Gonzalez wrote that another officer apprehended Templeton, who matched the 911 caller's description, near Cross Street and Terminal Avenue, and the caller was able to identify him. The officer also found that second stolen car nearby.
Templeton was found with several shaved keys, wheel lock keys, a makeshift Slim Jim used to unlock car doors, charging cables, LED lights, bolt cutters and face coverings, Gonzalez wrote.