WENATCHEE — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after two children reported that he choked and punched them and threatened to kill one of them if she told anyone.
Albert Alex Rivas, of Wenatchee, was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault of a child and one count of harassment/threats to kill.
The girl, 11, told Wenatchee Police Detective Steve Evitt that Rivas had choked her multiple times and once threw her to the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court. The boy, 9, also reported that Rivas choked and punched him.
Both children sustained bruises and the girl went to the hospital once, Evitt wrote in the affidavit. They said there were multiple times Rivas choked them to the point they passed out.
Evitt wrote that the assaults possibly occurred in the days before or after Christmas, though neither child could say exactly when.