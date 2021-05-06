ILLAHE, Ore. — A Wenatchee man died Tuesday after getting injured while hiking the Rogue River Trail near Illahe in southwest Oregon.
Ernest Bolz, 77, had fallen and was unconscious when emergency responders were first contacted at 6:22 p.m., according to a news release by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
An uninjured hiker with Bolz sent a message for help via a personal satellite tracker, according to the release. Emergency crews’ attempts to respond to the satellite message were unsuccessful.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter dispatched to the remote location spotted Bolz on a cliff between the trail and Rogue River at 8:32 p.m., according to the release. Crews transported him to a nearby airport, where he was pronounced dead.
Search and rescue crews were looking for the hiking companion of Bolz as of Wednesday morning, according to the release.