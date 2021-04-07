WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee man who they say fled the scene of a crash before barricading himself in his home late Tuesday night.
A caller told police in an 11:23 p.m. call that a car had crashed into a pole by the WinCo parking lot.
Scott Brown, 47, of Wenatchee, was driving recklessly in his 1968 Ford Galaxy when he crashed, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn. Brown had previously parked the Ford by WinCo and was trying to sell it.
Brown fled the scene of the crash in a Jeep Cherokee, Hahn said. Police located the Jeep, which then started running stop lights.
Officers pursued Brown until he drove to the 2300 block of Sage Grouse Road and entered a home, he said. Brown barricaded himself inside and hid in a crawl space under the house.
Police obtained a search warrant and entered the house, he said. Brown eventually came out from under the house and was arrested at 2:40 a.m.
Officers booked Brown on suspicion of hit and run, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless driving and attempting to elude.