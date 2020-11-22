EAST WENATCHEE — A 46-year-old Wenatchee man was transported to Central Washington Hospital Sunday after his vehicle rolled.
The man was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck at 1:15 a.m., north on Kentucky Street, when the street turned westbound onto 10th Street and he struck black ice, East Wenatchee Police Sergeant James Marshall said. The pickup rolled and struck a parked 2007 BMW SUV and a fence.
The man was transported to Central Washington Hospital for minor injuries, Marshall said.
It is an area that gets a lot of crashes this time of year, he said. It’s sunny and warmer during the day, so people don’t realize that overnight it’s been lower than 32 degrees and ice has formed.
People should be careful when driving in the mornings, Marshall said.