WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday evening following a high speed collision in Wenatchee.
Binh Nguyen of Wenatchee was extricated by firefighters from a 1990s Honda Civic after he crashed into a light pole on the 600 block of South Mission Street, said Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Nguyen was northbound on Mission Street about 10:35 p.m. when the vehicle lost control, spun several times and crossed into the southbound lane, hit the light pole and came to rest in a yard.
Witnesses estimated the Honda was traveling about 100 mph, Hahn said.
Nguyen was transported to Central Washington Hospital with serious injuries, Hahn said. He was listed in serious condition Friday, according to the hospital.
He has not been arrested, though police are continuing to investigate the collision, Hahn said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.