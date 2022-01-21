Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday evening following a high speed collision in Wenatchee.

Binh Nguyen of Wenatchee was extricated by firefighters from a 1990s Honda Civic after he crashed into a light pole on the 600 block of South Mission Street, said Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police Department.

Nguyen was northbound on Mission Street about 10:35 p.m. when the vehicle lost control, spun several times and crossed into the southbound lane, hit the light pole and came to rest in a yard.

Witnesses estimated the Honda was traveling about 100 mph, Hahn said.

Nguyen was transported to Central Washington Hospital with serious injuries, Hahn said. He was listed in serious condition Friday, according to the hospital.

He has not been arrested, though police are continuing to investigate the collision, Hahn said.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

