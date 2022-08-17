WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old Wenatchee man was shot to death Friday at his home in Wenatchee.
Police were called shortly before midnight to a home on the 1600 block of Methow Street where Yair Flores sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, the Wenatchee Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
Officers and medics applied chest seals and performed CPR, but Flores died at the scene.
There have been no arrests and police have declined to offer details about the shooting.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said the public was not notified of the shooting until Wednesday because "this is a fluid investigation" and "we're trying to actually develop some information as we move forward here."
He added there was no "perceived danger" to the public and detectives wanted to "identify potential witnesses before we lost them."
"If we believed there was a threat to anybody else we immediately would have said something, but that appears to not be the case in this incident," Reinfeld said. He noted, "This appears to be about Mr. Flores."
Police are asking information related to the case can be sent to Det. Donny Graves at dgraves@wenatcheewa.gov or 509-888-4256.
