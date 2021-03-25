SPOKANE — A man suspected of being a high-ranking figure in Wenatchee Valley drug trafficking could spend more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.
Rafael “Froggy” Lima pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District of Court of Eastern Washington to felon in possession of a firearm.
Lima and prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 39 months in prison followed by three years of probation, according to the plea agreement. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17.
The charge stems from a March drug arrest in Wenatchee during which he allegedly had a Walther PPK .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, prosecutors wrote in an indictment filed in federal court.
Lima, 40, initially faced multiple charges related to drugs and firearms in Chelan County Superior Court and then later an assault charge from an alleged jailhouse fight. Both cases were dismissed when federal prosecutors elected to pursue charges.
In an affidavit filed in the Superior Court following his arrest, Wenatchee police officers described him as a “kingpin” with the Wenatchee drug trade.