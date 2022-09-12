WATERVILLE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 East Wenatchee shooting.
Jorge Reyes, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of second-degree assault, substantial bodily harm and one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Brian Huber sentenced him to 43 months in prison — the maximum sentence allowed for Reyes under standard sentencing guidelines — and 18 months of community custody.
Reyes was accused of firing a rifle into an SUV on June 5, 2021, striking a 24-year-old man in the thigh. Police believe occupants of the SUV were attempting to confront people involved in a June 2 gang fight, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Before reaching a plea agreement with Douglas County prosecutors, Reyes was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Five other people were charged in connection to the shooting. Their cases are ongoing.
