WATERVILLE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 East Wenatchee shooting.

Jorge Reyes, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of second-degree assault, substantial bodily harm and one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

