WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man on Wednesday was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he molested a child.

Devon S. McGrady pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of violation of a no-contact order, according to the guilty plea filed in Chelan County Superior Court. 



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

