WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man on Wednesday was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he molested a child.
Devon S. McGrady pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of violation of a no-contact order, according to the guilty plea filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
McGrady, 33, also reportedly said last month in Superior Court he molested a second child in Okanogan County, according to a Chelan County news release. As part of his guilty plea, authorities will not seek charges in Okanogan County.
Judge Robert Jourdan on Wednesday sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The agreed sentence was reached with approval of the victims' families, McGrady's defense counsel and the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The state's Sentencing Reform Act establishes the sentence range for the most serious offense, first-degree child molestation, as 108 to 144 months to life, according to the news release.
The sentence also includes lifetime supervision in the community, sex offender registration and a lifetime no-contact order with the child, who had a preexisting relationship with McGrady, according to the news release.
McGrady admitted in writing to the charges against him in a statement of guilt.
"I am deeply sorry for the pain that I have caused by my action," he wrote in his guilty plea.
