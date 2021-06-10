EAST WENATCHEE — Prosecutors have charged a Wenatchee man with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly fired shots into a vehicle Saturday, striking a person in the leg.
Jorge “Moods” Reyes, 25, was charged Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Investigators with the East Wenatchee Police Department believe Reyes used a rifle to fire into an SUV carrying three passengers about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in an alley near the intersection of 9th Street N.E. and North Baker Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
A 24-year-old passenger was shot in the thigh and then driven to Central Washington Hospital and released later that day.
Detectives say the shooting was gang-related and stemmed from an earlier assault involving the two groups.
A 16-year-old boy told police the driver of the SUV was searching for him because he and two others assaulted the driver’s son with a baseball bat June 2, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old was present at the shooting and said the driver stopped the SUV at an alley not far from where the 16-year-old and a group of people, including Reyes, were gathered, the affidavit said.
The driver and the group exchanged words, during which time the boy said he saw Reyes, kneeling by a fence, fire multiple shots at the SUV with a rifle, the affidavit said.
For his alleged participation in the June 2 assault of another boy, the 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of complicity to first-robbery. He’s being held at the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
Reyes was arrested Wednesday in Wenatchee following a foot chase with officers from the Wenatchee Police Department.
He made a preliminary appearance Thursday in Superior Court where bail was set at $1 million. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Reyes is next due in court June 14 for an arraignment.