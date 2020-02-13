WENATCHEE — The City Council on Thursday voted to extend allowed operating hours for marijuana stores to 8 a.m. to midnight.
Currently Wenatchee allows the stores to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The change puts the city on the same page as the state, which allows marijuana stores to operate from 8 a.m. to midnight. The city of Chelan also specifically allows those hours, and East Wenatchee doesn’t specify but complies with the state law.
The reason for the discrepancy is unclear, but some councilmembers and city staff said it could have been that the state law was different when Wenatchee enacted the rule.
A local business owner asked for the change last year, Community Development Director Glen DeVries said.
Councilmen Keith Huffaker and José Cuevas voted against the revision, citing concerns that extending the hours would increase the likelihood of marijuana-related crime.
This story will be updated.
The reason for the discrepancy is unclear, but some councilmembers and city staff said it could have been that the state law was different when Wenatchee enacted the rule.