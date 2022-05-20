WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee and Chelan County are in discussions about creating a standardized process for future annexations north of the city and the existing islands of unincorporated areas within city limits.
Mayor Frank Kuntz met with commissioners Tuesday about the prospect of an annexation agreement, but is hesitant after the recent failed agreement in a recent East Wenatchee annexation.
Douglas County commissioners last week rejected a proposed East Wenatchee annexation after both city and county staff had worked on the project for more than a year.
In March 2020, the state Legislature created a new method for annexation allowing city and county governments to work on an agreement on what areas get annexed — without requiring permission from property owners.
If an agreement is not possible, cities can create a petition for annexation which requires the signatures of property owners in the annexed areas whose properties equal 60% of the area's property value. The second option would be to take the matter to the ballot, looking for a majority vote in the annexation area.
Kuntz also brought up when the city wanted to annex the existing islands of unincorporated area through a petition format in 2017. A referendum stopped the annexation when about 85% of residents in the annexed areas voted against annexation, he said.
"No one wants my staff or your staff to spend all of the hours and time and effort and energy that it takes to make one of these happen to have an all of a sudden at the last minute," he said. "It's not fair to our staff. It's not, it's not fair to the process."
Kuntz suggested doing a "test run" on a small island of unincorporated area surrounded by the city near Maple and Pershing streets — nine parcels spread across 9 acres.
Commissioners did not commit to any agreements but said they want to continue talking.
"The urban growth area was created for a reason," Commissioner Tiffany Gering said. "And so I do envision that cities will continue to grow within that boundary. And the only way we would be able to solve the problem of the islands, as well as annexations is if we are all on the same team. If we present a unified front and are able to present numbers, those people who are so adamantly opposed to say, look, here are the benefits. So I do think we think there's a beginning conversation."
The city council approved a one-parcel annexation in the Maple Street island on May 12 as the parcel’s owner asked to join the city to connect to the city's sewer system.
The council also approved the annexation of four parcels in lower Sunnyslope across 3.12 acres — three single-family homes and a vacant lot. The area being annexed is along Melody Lane and includes land owned by Grace City Church.
JAB Investors LLC brought the annexation to the city through a petition. Owners of about 81% of the assessed value signed the petition to be annexed, according to the council's resolution.
But because the assessed value of the area is less than $2 million, the Chelan County Boundary Review Board can waive its right to review the annexation.
The boundary review board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. May 25. People can attend the meeting at: wwrld.us/boundary.