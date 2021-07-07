WENATCHEE — If you’re looking to get auto work done soon, best of luck. Local auto shops are inundated, with many booked days and weeks out.
If you need emergency work like I did when my car broke down recently, that’s probably the last thing you want to hear.
When I had my car towed to a mechanic on a Saturday and crossed my fingers that the shop would be able to squeeze me in on Monday. I thought the worst-case scenario would be I’d be without a car until Wednesday. Instead, I was told they couldn’t take a look at it for another 18 days.
So I went down the list of Google search results for “auto repair shops in Wenatchee,” at first prioritizing those with better reviews but eventually calling listings I wasn’t even sure were auto shops.
Shop after shop told me the same story: they were so booked, they were scheduling out one or more weeks in advance.
In total, I called 26 separate auto repair shops. A handful don’t work on my make of car or didn’t answer, but the majority were extremely busy. One told me they were so booked that they didn’t even have room for me to tow my car there in the meantime.
Brian Thorpe, the owner of Global Car Care, said this June was the busiest he has ever had during nearly 40 years in the industry. Business is up 55% he said, adding that 10% is usually considered a good uptake and 12% is considered busy.
“We’re completely tapped out,” he said. “It’s broken all of our systems; they weren’t designed to handle that much volume. We’re trying not to promise more than we can deliver.”
He said the best he can do is try to get cars in and evaluated even if actual repairs have to be scheduled out.
Although summer is usually busy for Global Car Care, Thorpe attributed the abnormal increase in business to a combination of factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said because people may be driving longer distances than they were during the pandemic, there are bound to be issues popping up. Additionally, stimulus checks mean some individuals have more temporary disposable income and can afford to pay for mechanical work they might not have been able to afford before. The auto industry is also still experiencing shortages in some services and parts.
Luckily, Thorpe said they’re already seeing things let up a little bit. “The phones aren’t melting off the walls anymore,” he said. “All day long the phones just never stopped ringing.”
Ken Traikovich, who owns Anglers Auto Service, also said his shop is als extremely busy, although their actual car count is down. Like Thorpe, he pointed toward COVID-related factors, which have driven up car prices. According to one analysis of over 1.2 million used-car sales, prices have increased 16.8%, or $3,926. To put that into perspective, the percent increase from 2019 to 2020 was only 0.2%.
“People are deciding to keep and repair their vehicles rather than purchase new ones,” Traikovich said. “I believe the added business is a combination of people saving money by repairing the vehicle rather than buying them, plus it's the time of year people road trip.”
He added that the increased heat has also caused issues for a lot of vehicles. It hasn't been very pleasant for the mechanics themselves either.
“It's been extremely difficult to work in such conditions, at times it's unbearable,” he said. “The added frustration is that customers are hot as well and they sometimes don't understand that we can only do so much so fast in this kind of heat.”
He said customers need to have patience and suggested that individuals do the following to help avoid breakdowns:
- Check the vehicle’s fluids every day before starting the engine
- Drive only if absolutely necessary and turn off the air conditioning when going up steep grades like Blewett Pass, Pine Canyon and Trinidad Hills
- Check tire pressure