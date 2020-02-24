WENATCHEE — Residents can get an update on the proposed Confluence Parkway project and give input at a meeting next week at the Confluence Technology Center.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. March 5 at 285 Technology Center Way, Suite 102.
The project would create a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue and add another bridge across the Wenatchee River. The city of Wenatchee has initiated an environmental analysis to help understand potential impacts to Horan Natural Area and Confluence State Park and mitigation opportunities.
Confluence Parkway is a $126 million piece of the $254 million Apple Capital Loop project. Wenatchee is requesting $122 million from a federal grant.
For more information on the project, visit wenatcheewa.gov/confluenceparkway. Send comments or questions to cpnepa@wenatcheewa.gov.