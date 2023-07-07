Wenatchee mother: Lincoln Park inaccessible for disabled kids; City: It's ADA compliant

WENATCHEE — When the renovated Lincoln Park reopened in May, Mckenna Chadderton was excited to start taking her family there because it was closer to her house and she hoped it would be accessible enough for her children, who use mobility aids.
However, she said she was disappointed with the engineered wood fiber used at the playground surface.
Her son Xander Chadderton, 6, is in a wheelchair and got stuck in the wood fiber. Her other son Elias Chadderton, 2, uses a walker and couldn’t push himself in the fiber.
Xander has spina bifida, a birth defect occurring when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly, and can’t walk. Elias can’t stand on his own and has low muscle tone and hypermobility.
Chadderton said she told the city that the wood fiber did not meet ADA guidelines. A city employee answered her via email:
“Thank you for the email, I was able to (find) that bark was not installed at Lincoln Park, we installed engineered wood fibers which is designed for ADA access and ADA approved surface. Also, you would have to come up with three hundred thousand dollars or more to resurface to turf. This is not guaranteed and everything is a process.”
Engineered wood fiber is “wood ground to a fibrous consistency, randomly sized, approximately 10 times longer than wide with a maximum length of 2 inches. Free of hazardous substances. Not to be confused with wood chips,” according to the U.S. Access Board’s website.
Mckenna Chadderton said the initial response from the city “irritated” her.
“It was like they (my sons) didn’t matter,” she said.
She wanted to start a petition to change the surface from wood fibers to rubber turf, but after the response from the city, she said she decided to drop it.
“They kind of shut me down on that (a petition), she said. “There’s no way I can raise the funds they want.”
Hearing of the email sent to Chadderton about coming up with $300,000, David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director, said it could have been a response to Chadderton’s angry calls wanting the surface to be changed immediately.
“Our goal is to make all the parks accessible and we’re limited somewhat on budget, so we try to take a few things that we can each year to try and make them more accessible,” Erickson said. “Picnic opportunities were big ones for (people) a few years so we added more accessible routes of travel to picnic tables.”
Erickson added all of the parks in the city are ADA compliant and that he and the city are not in a position to decide if ADA standards for the parks should be changed, as those are done at federal and state levels.
The Americans with Disabilities Act is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in everyday activities, according to ADA.gov of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
“We do everything we can to make as many of the parks accessible as possible whenever we do renovations projects,” Erickson said.
He said his department hoped to add a poured in place surface that creates rubber padding instead of the fiber, but various reasons caused it not to happen.
Poured in place rubber surface is incompatible with Lincoln Park because the park resides on top of an old landfill and the ground continues settling, he said. If a poured in place rubber close to $400,000 was placed, it would have eventually cracked within a year, requiring repairs.
Another reason he provided was that underneath the playground lies a 48-inch canyon drain with manholes to get to the drain. If covered with a poured in place rubber, access to the drain will be blocked. Erickson said Lincoln Park has improved its access to pathways, bathrooms, and picnic tables, which was a focus of the renovation.
Erickson said some parks have more unique features than others.
“At Hale Park, for example, we have the ADA swings, which we don’t have at other park areas. So we also look park system-wide to make sure we have something different in each area,” he said.
Chadderton usually takes her children to Eastmont Community Park in East Wenatchee for outdoor recreational play because the rubber padding on the playground makes it easier for her two sons to get around and have fun, she said. It normally takes 40 minutes to get her kids into her van with their equipment.
She drives around 10 minutes from their house on Methow and Peachey streets to get to Lincoln Park, and get her children out of the van. Traveling to Eastmont Community Park can add another 10 minutes to her commute, she said.
At Lincoln Park, she said she helps push Xander in his wheelchair after he gets stuck in the wood fiber and gives up trying to push himself. She lifts him up over her head to put him on top of one of the slides because he can’t climb up himself. Then, he pushes himself down the slide for her to catch him and put him on the park carousel.
She also carries Elias, she said. She sits him nearby while she pushes or carries Xander.
“I only have so many arms,” she added.
At the same time, she keeps an eye on her oldest son Ryker Chadderton, who is 7 years old and able-bodied and runs around the playground, reminding him to stay in sight.
“It’s harder to do things that most kids do,” Chadderton said. “I grew up with a lot of kids and it was easy to go to the park and do normal kid activities, but it’s not easy for them, especially with parks that have this (bark and/or wood fiber). It’s not as easy to get around or do the normal kid and family things, and it’s not because they make it hard, it’s because accessibility makes it hard.”
She added the looks and stares her family receives from people when her children are using their mobility aids or when she uses handicap parking does not make the experience any better.
It wears out Chadderton physically to take her children to the park, but she does it because outdoor recreation is vital for their development, she said.
She just wants the experience to be easier for parents like her.
“We do it because we love them and I want them to thrive, but it makes it difficult some days that you just don’t want to go,” Chadderton said.
She said she will continue to take her kids to Eastmont Community Park and Hale Park, as the surfaces and equipment create fewer hurdles for them. She said she will probably only take her children to Lincoln Park to use the new splash pad.