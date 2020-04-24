WENATCHEE — Portions of 37 streets throughout Wenatchee will be overlaid as part of a $3.7 million project the city is undertaking this year.
The city will also replace or build about 204 curb ramps so that sidewalk connections meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
“We’re grinding the edges of the roadway and putting an inch of new asphalt on all the roadways, as well as digging out any areas that have failed,” Project Engineer Jake Lewing told the City Council on Thursday. “With this kind of construction, we are required by law to upgrade any crossing of the roadway to make it ADA-compliant.”
The council on Thursday approved a construction contract of a little over $3 million with Central Washington Asphalt, the lowest of three bidders for the project. Work is expected to begin in May and finish in October.
“This was the year that we were going to do the bigger (project) — more residential streets and some additional sidewalk work — and we originally budgeted $4.7 million,” Mayor Frank Kuntz told the council. “Then with the I-976 passing, we brought it down to $3.7 million with the design.”
Voters approved Initiative 976 last year to reduce car tab fees, which partially fund the city’s pavement preservation projects.
The city had hired Perteet consulting firm to help decide which streets would be the best use of funding and for design engineering. The council voted Thursday to continue working with Perteet for construction inspection services for the project.
A map of streets included in the project is available at wwrld.us/2VUxfYG.