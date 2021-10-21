WENATCHEE — A resentencing hearing Wednesday for a man convicted of a 1994 murder was continued until sometime next year.
Michael Randall Lauderdale was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jeremy Wood. The lesser charge of first-degree murder was removed in 2019 after successful appeal and he was resentenced to life without parole.
Lance Hester, attorney for Lauderdale, said Wednesday at a hearing in Chelan County Superior Court that his investigator required more time to analyze the case.
Hester is aiming for resentencing in late April or early May, but Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Valaas said he’d prefer an earlier date.
Judge Kristin Ferrera ordered the parties to reconvene Jan. 26 for a status hearing where they’ll discuss sentencing dates.
Lauderdale, 19 when he killed and then raped Wood’s body in No. 2 Canyon, is eligible for another resentencing after the state Supreme Court in March ruled that sentencing courts must consider the mitigating factors of youth when sentencing a defendant age 18, 19 or 20.
Lauderdale is being held at Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County.
