WENATCHEE — The work continues as neighbors and Chelan County road work teams clean up the muddy aftermath of a Sunday rainstorm.
“We ended up with about 10 inches of mud in our circle driveway,” said Gary Rose, a resident on No. 1 Canyon Road in Wenatchee. “We ended up with probably a couple of thousand worth of damage in our driveway going into the barn.”
Mud flows struck after a rainstorm Sunday afternoon, resulting in closures in Boyd Loop Road near Manson, and No. 1 Canyon and No. 2 Canyon roads, according to the Chelan County Public Works Facebook page.
The county is still conducting cleanup, ditch repair and culvert cleaning with most of the county’s time being spent in No. 1 and No. 2 Canyons, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
The county has taken measures to try and reduce flooding in the area by constructing flood mitigation basins but the Sunday floodwaters overwhelmed the basins, causing them to overflow, said FitzSimmons in an email.
The county Public Works department is expected to ask commissioners to declare an emergency proclamation to hire a contractor to clean out the basins and haul away the material, FitzSimmons said.
The two canyon roads are closed to all but local traffic — property owners and service providers with business on the road — for the rest of the week.
Road crews will be cleaning up and repairing ditches and culverts on the two roads all week as well as in the Boyd Road area in Chelan. The work near Wenatchee may go into next week.
Four more basins will be built this summer or fall on the north side of No. 1 Canyon Road. The project is now out for bids, due on June 14.
Rose, who has lived in No. 1 Canyon for 11 years, said that flooding several years ago was worse than the damage caused by Sunday’s downpour. But he and his wife would never have been able to handle all the mud that slid onto their property without the assistance of their neighbors, he said.
“We have the best neighbors in the world,” Rose said. “I’m a disabled veteran, and my wife is not capable of doing much because she has severe arthritis. So there’s no way we could have handled this. Our neighbors cleaned our back patio ... At one time we had three tractors here. They cleaned out our driveway and then pressure washed our circle driveway.”
Marc Norsen, another No. 1 Canyon resident who lives up the road from Rose, also said he saw the neighborhood come together to help each other through the flooding. Some mud and debris landed in his driveway which he is cleaning up but some big rocks ended up in the road.
“Neighbors with tractors came out and started clearing out the road, started pushing the big stuff off so that people could get up and down the road,” Norsen said. “Pretty much the entire everybody in the canyon went to help people that were hit hard. I was really impressed and pleased to see the turnout.”