Wenatchee nonprofit helps connect families with medical equipment

Knights of Columbus volunteer Ken Goedde pushes a wheelchair out from a stock of medical equipment for Ruth Doane, Carlton, to take to a neighbor Tuesday. The ministry, called K.C. Help, is the Catholic organization that has been loaning equipment for in-home medical use for 25 years.
K.C. Help volunteers work and wait around Ed Brandt who is filling out paperwork for a support pole. At least four volunteers are on hand to help clients at the distribution center in Wenatchee during the two days each week they are open.
WENATCHEE — With buckets full of crutches, stacked hospital beds, scores of folded wheelchairs, walkers, commodes and other medical equipment, a Wenatchee nonprofit has been letting folks borrow pricey medical equipment at no charge for 25 years.
The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program, or K.C. Help, collects medical equipment and then lends that equipment to anyone in need for as long they need it. K.C. Help turns 25 in September, according to Mike McGlone, K.C. Help chairman.
“I think this is my mission in life,” McGlone said. “I just love it. I mean, I enjoy helping people. I enjoy the reaction that they have when they come in here and see this for the first time.”
McGlone has been chairman since the nonprofit’s start in 1998, despite not initially wanting the job. But he takes pride in his work and thanks the community for their ongoing support.
McGlone said that K.C. Help has assisted over 31,000 people and counting, saving them somewhere north of $9 million in the cost of equipment.
“It’s rewarding, and I think if you ask (all the volunteers) out there, they’re gonna say the same thing,” he said. “You can’t go anywhere around here without seeing somebody that we’ve helped or know somebody that we’ve helped.”
The warehouse looks smaller from the inside as just about every spot inside is occupied by equipment or shelves with more equipment. K.C. Help has even carved out a spot inside for an entire repair shop to repair broken equipment or tear it down for parts.
As for those assisted by K.C. Help, a good portion of the people that come in consist of occupational therapists from Confluence Health or other organizations looking to get equipment for their patients, said Brian DeShazo, a Wenatchee volunteer.
DeShazo began volunteering with K.C. Help in September and said he finds the work rewarding as they’re helping people save money on equipment they might only use for a while and then never again.
“It’s also nice for people that did buy things to have somewhere where they can donate it where they know that it’ll be continued to be used rather than just sit and collect dust,” he said.
Among the most popular items borrowed include two- and four-wheel walkers, wheelchairs, bath stools, hospital beds, bedside commodes, but K.C. Help has all kinds of other odds and ends for people to borrow, DeShazo said.
“We know how health situations can be frustrating and scary, but we’re here to help you and just come down and we’ll help take care of you in any way that we can,” he said. “And if we can’t take care of it, we’ll help send you where they can.”
K.C. Help has about 24 volunteers at the moment but is in need more, McGlone said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit was open three days a week but has since lost some of their volunteers and scaled back their days of operation, he said.
McGlone, however, said that they might not go back to three days a week, and he is just planning for the future.
K.C. Help is also planning to expand their storage space as their current warehouse is full to the brim, McGlone said. They plan on expanding by adding more storage space via an East Wenatchee storage that is under construction.
The original fundraising goal for the new storage space was $160,000 which was already reached through donations, McGlone said. But due to price increases not accounted for originally, K.C. Help is looking for some more donations, he said.
