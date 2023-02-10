 Skip to main content
Wenatchee nonprofit helps connect families with medical equipment

230211-newslocal-knightsofcolumbus 01.jpg
Knights of Columbus volunteer Ken Goedde pushes a wheelchair out from a stock of medical equipment for Ruth Doane, Carlton, to take to a neighbor Tuesday. The ministry, called K.C. Help, is the Catholic organization that has been loaning equipment for in-home medical use for 25 years.

WENATCHEE — With buckets full of crutches, stacked hospital beds, scores of folded wheelchairs, walkers, commodes and other medical equipment, a Wenatchee nonprofit has been letting folks borrow pricey medical equipment at no charge for 25 years.

The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program, or K.C. Help, collects medical equipment and then lends that equipment to anyone in need for as long they need it. K.C. Help turns 25 in September, according to Mike McGlone, K.C. Help chairman.

230211-newslocal-knightsofcolumbus 02.jpg
Brian DeShazo, a volunteer for K.C. Help, makes room to store a medical bed at the distribution center in Wenatchee. The organization is building an an additional storage unit in East Wenatchee.
230211-newslocal-knightsofcolumbus 03.jpg
K.C. Help volunteers work and wait around Ed Brandt who is filling out paperwork for a support pole. At least four volunteers are on hand to help clients at the distribution center in Wenatchee during the two days each week they are open.
230211-newslocal-knightsofcolumbus 04.jpg
Ken Knappert dries a mobility device off after it has been pressure washed and cleaned at the K.C. Help building in Wenatchee.
230211-newslocal-knightsofcolumbus 05.jpg
A hospital bed is taken out of the K.C. Help distribution center in Wenatchee for a client on Tuesday.
230211-newslocal-knightsofcolumbus 06.jpg
Paula Frederick, Cashmere, waits for volunteer Brian Deshazo to move a wheelchair she is picking up at the K.C. Help medical equipment distribution center in Wenatchee.


