The city of Wenatchee signed off May 26 on an amended agreement with Chelan County PUD to improve Wenatchee Riverfront Park, after the PUD agreed to pay $1.84 million May 24 to match the city of Wenatchee’s $2 million. The money implements Phase 1 — which includes a splash pad — of the park’s planned improvements (bit.ly/parkdevelopment).
About $300,000 of the $4 million has been spent on planning, said Laura Gloria, city executive services director, at a city council meeting. The city and PUD can now further engineer and design improvements at the park, she said.
“We’ll have to arm wrestle” over who pays any remaining bill, joked Mayor Frank Kuntz, because the entire project isn’t funded yet.
The agreement amendment also authorized up to $1.4 million for landscape design firm GreenWorks to continue work on the project through Dec. 31, 2025. GreenWorks made the design concepts that were adopted in the park’s development master plan.
Construction could start next year, according to Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services.
The PUD in 1983 began leasing the 31-acre park from the city to meet its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing agreement for the Rock Island Project.
The PUD and city approved an agreement in December and January, respectively, to make improvements at the park, part of an estimated $15 million master plan, through 2036. The park stretches along the Columbia River, between Fifth Street and Orondo Avenue.
The plan (bit.ly/parkupgrades) includes 14 projects with the city and PUD initially paying $2 million each for the project, which will be handled in three phases. The first phase is now funded, Erickson wrote, and the PUD hopes "to continue to collaborate with the city on future phases."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.