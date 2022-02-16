WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District’s decision to hold a modified two-game Unified basketball season came after a parent filed a formal discrimination complaint against the district.
The decision was “blatant discrimination on the district’s part," Chelsea Lybbert Mahuika said during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.
She emailed the complaint to Gordon, school board members and the district's lawyers two days later. She also brought her concerns to the Jan. 13 Wenatchee City Council meeting.
Discussions about holding a season were taking place prior to the complaint, said Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson. Unified basketball is a team sport that encourages collaboration between students with and without physical or mental disabilities.
Haglund said district officials were weighing a reduction in COVID testing requirements, parent discussions and facility availability.
The complaint against the district was filed Jan. 13 by Mahuika, who has four children in the school district, though none participate in Unified sports.
School officials decided to hold a Unified basketball season on Feb. 4 according to Haglund. Mahuika at a Feb. 8 school board meeting praised the district and Gordon for ultimately holding a Unified basketball season.
While this is ultimately a reversal of the November decision to cancel the season, other district athletics have been recently impacted by COVID, Haglund said.
Haglund cited a one-day pause in middle school athletics due to testing requirements and said, “there’s just a lot of variables at play related to COVID and its impacts on school operations and athletic operations.”
Haglund said the initial decision came after discussions with nearby school officials and health officials. In December, James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District’s interim health officer, wrote in an email to The Wenatchee World that, “the decision to wait until spring when hopefully this surge is completely behind us and safer sports like soccer can be held outdoors is a good one."
Wenatchee’s Athletic Director Jim Beeson was involved in the initial decision, though Haglund could not confirm whether Gordon was aware of the cancelation before it was announced. Haglund could also not confirm whether the athletes' parents were consulted beforehand.
In a Monday interview, Beeson said, “trying to figure out and do what’s best for kids is everybody’s goal."
“And with all things COVID, that sometimes makes it a little more difficult to try and decide what is going to be the best for kids and what isn’t going to be the best for kids as we progress through this,” he said.
Beeson said Wenatchee has five Unified athletes and six helper students participating.
In an interview Wednesday, Mahuika credited Gordon for bringing back Unified basketball.
“Paul Gordon has been amazing,” she said. “He has been nothing but awesome about it. He really took the reins.”
On Wednesday, Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen wrote in an email that Eastmont had not received a similar complaint. He also said he asked Athletic Director Russ Waterman "earlier this winter" to reschedule the games following a decline in COVID rates.
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Wenatchee hosts Eastmont at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.