WENATCHEE — Many city parks are getting makeovers.
Kiwanis Methow, Lincoln, Hale and Chase are undergoing renovations, and Wenatchee’s also doing smaller projects at Centennial, Pioneer and Pennsylvania.
Grants are funding Methow, Lincoln and Hale, said Dave Erickson, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director.
Here are some details:
Kiwanis Methow Park
Location: 420 Methow St.
Estimated cost: $2.8 million
What’s happening: Improvements include a half basketball court with skate features, turf soccer field, expanded, shaded playground, pavilion, plaza, community garden and upgraded walkways, lighting and landscaping. A wading pool will remain.
Erickson said restrooms were installed late last month and concrete work was finished this week. Fencing is done, but railings and electrical work are still needed.
The park should open after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Erickson said. Mosaic artwork will be added in the spring.
Lincoln Park
Location: 1410 Mission St.
Estimated cost: $2.1 million
What’s happening: Upgrades will include a soccer field, splash pad, pump track, new playground, second picnic shelter, new stage, new restrooms and safety fencing. Parking lots will also be resurfaced and striped, and trees lost in a windstorm years ago will be replanted.
Erickson said he hopes to have an engineering firm selected next month and complete engineering this year. The project would then go out to bid early next year.
Hale Park
Location: 720 S. Worthen St.
Estimated cost: $1.2 million for the second, final phase
What’s happening: Improvements will include play equipment, a picnic shelter, a restroom, trail work, landscaping, and security lighting and cameras.
The City Council on Thursday approved a contract with Pacific Engineering to prepare final engineering, project bidding and construction management for this phase. Erickson said he expects final engineering to be completed in the next couple of months, and then the project will go out to bid.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring, Erickson said.
Chase Park
Location: 145 S. Delaware Ave.
Estimated cost: $165,000
What’s happening: Upgrades will include a slide, new swings and climbing rock, along with some new picnic tables. The sidewalks will also be connected to run across the park.
Erickson said Wenatchee’s been wanting to improve the park for 10 years and it was included in last year’s budget; however, the city was busy with other projects. Engineering is underway, and he hopes to go out to bid in March and begin construction in early summer.
“We did design workshops with the neighborhood and asked, ‘What do you guys want to see?’” he said. “They said, ‘Well, we still want to see something that’s kind of minimal, understated.’ … They didn’t want to see the big, multicolored climbing structures.”
Smaller projects
At Centennial Park, 130 S. Wenatchee Ave., the city has removed exterior walls to improve visibility and security. Erickson said when the restrooms are closed, people defecate in that area.
This spring, Erickson said, the city plans to add fencing in the maintenance and storage area behind the restrooms. He said the electrical panels are often vandalized and people defecate in the storage area while maintenance workers clean the restrooms.
Wenatchee is also repainting the inside of the restrooms to clean up graffiti, he said.
Erickson said a picnic shelter salvaged from Kiwanis Methow Park will be added to Pennsylvania Park, 219 Pennsylvania Ave., in the spring. Lighting from Kiwanis Methow will be installed in Pioneer Park, 220 Fuller St.
Also in the spring, the city will repair concrete on the city pool deck at Pioneer and install safety fall material around the diving boards, Erickson said.