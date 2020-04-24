WENATCHEE — The Linden Tree area near the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail will have 111 day-use parking stalls after a city project is completed.
Wenatchee will be paving the gravel lot at Ninth Street and Walla Walla Avenue and adding 63 new parking stalls, lights, stormwater treatment and landscaping.
The City Council on Thursday approved a $551,580.91 construction contract with J&K Earthworks of Rock Island. City Engineering Services Manager Jacob Huylar told the council that J&K Earthworks was the lowest of nine bidders for the project and their bid was also 3.8% below the engineer’s estimate.
RH2 Engineering did the design.
Chelan County PUD owns the property, which is mostly undeveloped except for a building used by the Row and Paddle Club, which has a lease with the PUD.
According to an agreement, the city is responsible for the project’s design, construction and funding and the PUD will continue to own and maintain the site after the project is completed.
The city will put $516,142.64 in state Local Revitalization Financing toward the project, and the Wenatchee Row and Paddle Club will pay the rest.
Huylar told the council Thursday that construction would start after the statewide stay home order was lifted. It wasn’t immediately clear how Gov. Jay Inslee’s Friday announcement allowing construction to continue with restrictions would affect the project.