WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District plans to bring third- to fifth-grade students back to school — on a hybrid schedule — after Thanksgiving.
Superintendent Paul Gordon told the Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday he would make a final announcement about bringing more students back sometime next week. He said the district plans to bring back middle and high school students for hybrid learning during second semester, which would start on Jan. 26.
“I say all of this knowing there is a significant spike (in COVID rates). We have received emails on both sides. There is a significant spike in our community right now,” Gordon said.
Many students and staff feel schools are the safest place, Gordon said. The Wenatchee district brought back preschool to second-grade students — using a hybrid morning-afternoon schedule — on Nov. 2.
“We continue to follow the recommended mitigating strategies — social distancing, masking and hygiene. We follow those without exception,” he said. “We have been open for seven days. Not a great amount of data, but for those seven days, it has been successful.”
Gordon believes the timeline his staff has laid out provides the best path going forward.
The district will use the hybrid model for secondary schools, according to Mike Lane, executive director of teaching and learning.
Lane said secondary students would benefit from the daily contact with teachers, as do elementary students. There is also the potential to reduce one of the bigger risk times during the secondary school day, mealtime.
“You have large groups of students in one place together with their masks off eating their meals. That was one of the things we were concerned about. In the a.m.-p.m. approach, we can deliver students their food in a brown bag on their way out the door,” Lane said.
Lane said student transportation is the most pressing hurdle to get over to bring back secondary students. The transportation team is trying to figure out how to run each of the K-12 routes twice a day given the financial constraints and number of buses.
Some families may not be comfortable sending students to school while others may need to ride the bus to get to school. Lane said they need this key data to finish the re-routing and possible combing of routes.
“We reached out to the team at Link Transit. We’re optimistic we can partner with Link to provide some additional options for our high school families and students while at the same time lessening the burden on our own transportation department,” Lane said.
Board President Laura Jaecks said 11 weeks feels like a long time to wait to bring back secondary students, especially those not feeling good about themselves or their situation.
She did not want to let a logistical issue drive the decisions about when students come back to the classroom.
“I’m not saying we need to jeopardize anyone’s health in the decisions we make. This is hard on people. If we can get students back in school sooner, I would caution not to let the logistics of transportation stand in the way,” Jaecks said.
Gordon replied, “Logistics is what keeps us safe and moving forward. It’s the logistics of transportation, the logistics of changing kid’s schedules, the logistics of what has kept us safe. I do push to get back sooner but there are those logistical pieces about getting kids into our buildings safely.”
Board member Julie Norton said while cases are increasing, hospitalizations are way down. Norton said as long they’re only getting expert medical type data to base decisions on, that she feels like they are only listening to one side.
“Yes, there is a virus. It’s very real. Cases are going up. We expected that in winter. Same time, we’re getting better at treating it. Hospitalizations are way down,” Norton said. “I feel like if we are entirely basing this on the medical perspective, we’re going to be closed forever.”
Responding to Norton, board member Michele Sandberg, who is also a physician, said hospitalization rates are not going down. Sandberg questioned where Norton was getting her data.
“I know our district is working with a team of health professionals. This is a pandemic, so if people go back to their jobs, school, but we don’t keep them safe and they get ill and transmit it to family members who die, we’re not doing a good job,” Sandberg said.
Sandberg said she appreciates that the district is focused on procedures to keep kids and staff safe. If the district follows procedures and people are not getting sick, then the district should bring back third to fifth grades, Sandberg said.
“It reminds me of when I was in the military. You have to have protocols for how things are to be handled. I think that is what our staff are doing,” Sandberg said. “I appreciate that we are listening to medical professionals,and I appreciate the medical professionals are looking at our procedures and seeing how well we are doing it. Because if we are doing it well, we can continue to move forward.”
She added: “If we’re not able to do that, we’re going to have setbacks. We’re going to have to pull people back. I don’t think anybody wants that.”