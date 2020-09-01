WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police arrested a local homeless man Monday afternoon as a part of a citywide effort to clean trash built up along Worthen Street.
Officers arrested 42-year-old Juan Zabala, who was living along Worthen Street, for maintaining a public nuisance, a misdemeanor, at about 2 p.m., said Wenatchee Police Department Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
The police department has been dealing with Zabala for the past several years, he said. In the last few months Zabala obtained a couple of run-down vehicles.
He typically collects discarded items such as bicycles or equipment from dumpsters around the city, Hahn said.
“We think he has some tendencies toward hoarding,” Hahn said.
Zabala’s collection was spread out in a parking area on Worthen Street. Officers had contacted him at least a half a dozen times about cleaning up. The police department also received more than 10 complaints about Zabala’s items.
“We ended up at a tough decision point,” Hahn said.
Because police had already cited Zabala, they arrested him for the city code violation of maintaining a public nuisance.
Police took Zabala’s belongings to a “secure area” where he would have access to them later, he said. The city's dealings with Zabala, according to Hahn, were made in accordance with recent court decisions from Boise and Seattle.
The city cleaned up Worthen Street once the items were removed, Hahn said.