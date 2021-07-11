WENATCHEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Saturday evening.
Wenatchee police were called to the 500 block of Methow Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sgt. Cory Bernaiche said Saturday.
"When we arrived, we located two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds," he said. Both were deceased by the time officers arrived, he said. Information about the two people has not been released.
Detectives are still actively investigating the incident and have not released information about the circumstances that led to the deaths.
But Bernaiche said investigators believe all the involved parties have been accounted for and there are not any outstanding suspects.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.