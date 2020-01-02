WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Police Department is looking for a $2,000 ballistic shield that they suspect was left behind at the scene where a search warrant was served.
A police sergeant discovered the shield was missing on Nov. 27, Capt. Brian Chance said Thursday.
“So, we started to backtrack and identified a few incidents where we knew there had been shields deployed,” he said.
They determined it had likely been left behind at a residence where a search warrant was previously served, Chance said. Capt. Edgar Reinfeld on Thursday declined to say where the residence was located.
After the shield was discovered missing, officers returned to the area but weren’t able to locate it, Chance said.
The department is now looking into options for replacing the shield, which was one of five in their inventory, Chance said.
Anyone with information on the shield’s whereabouts is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.
There isn’t a reward being offered for the shield’s return. The department also doesn’t plan to file charges against anyone who returns it, Chance said.