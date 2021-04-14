WENATCHEE — Elementary students in the Wenatchee School District are learning from home all day this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as teachers, staff and administrators prepare for their return to full-time classes on Monday.
Students have been back at school for hybrid learning — half the students on campus in the morning and the other half in the afternoon — since Jan. 26.
Now classrooms need to be resituated to accommodate all students at once. Furniture is being returned to classrooms, while making sure it meets social distancing guidelines. Building staff is preparing for pick up and drop off, health screenings and other logistics related to a healthy full-time restart on Monday.
Meal service will be different. There will be no more grab-and-go lunches to take home and eat.
“Now, hot meals will be served in our cafeterias," said Diana Haglund, the district spokesperson.
Haglund said staff is "setting up our spaces to make sure we have 6 feet of social distance in those spaces" and iss adding outdoor eating areas at picnic tables.
The gymnasium and cafeteria could be used for lunch space on bad weather days, she said.
Physical education, music and library staff — who have been teaching online, even during hybrid — are setting up their spaces for the first time, making sure everything is socially distanced.
Haglund said they may stagger the departure times of students from buildings to limit the grouping that could take place. She said students will continue to use the technology they used during the pandemic.
“Right now, kids are taking their laptops and going to and from school. We’re working with our building leaders on how we’re going to be using the technology in the classroom for full days," Haglund said. "We don’t want to lose that because kids are using online classrooms. There are a lot of great tools and curriculum. We want to continue that.”
Transportation will be a tricky logistical challenge as elementary students return full-time while secondary students remain in a hybrid schedule.
“We’re on a razor’s edge in terms of our staffing. We’re still looking to hire and train drivers,” she said. “We still have a great need in that area."
The district is encouraging families to drop off and pick up their students to ease the transportation issues, she said.
When staff was surveyed in March, 57 staff members indicated they would take a leave of absence if students returned to school full-time.
The survey took place before the CDC ruling reducing the 6-foot social distancing rule to 3-foot spacing for schools and President Joe Biden's push to bring children back to school. Haglund said many staff members have decided not to take that course of action.
“It’s not for lack of caring about the students and wanting to see them back in the classrooms. There are a lot of personal issues to consider in that decision-making process,” she said. “We really saw a very small number of staff move in that direction. For many who did make a tough decision but still wanted to work in school, we were able to find them positions in the Wenatchee Internet Academy to teach full-time.”