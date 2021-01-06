WENATCHEE — Roughly 50 of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered along North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday afternoon, claiming the presidential election had been stolen. The demonstration came as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., while Congress was set to certify President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes.
Wenatchee resident April Featherkile, who was holding a “PATRIOTS 4 FAIR ELECTIONS” sign, is convinced widespread voter fraud happened during the November election. “I think Trump is absolutely correct; he won by a landslide,” she said.
Accusations of voter fraud have been widely debunked and rejected by courts nationwide.
“We want the fraud investigated; we want the truth,” said Julie Jacoby, a Wenatchee resident.
Jacoby said she is protesting to fight for the Constitution and to support anyone who is fighting now.
Cars could be regularly heard honking in support as they drove past the crowd Wednesday afternoon. One driver jeered at protesters between the honks. The open space used to protest, located near Northwest Wholesale, has become a common area for people to gather.
Debbi LerMond, a protester from Plain self-named as “Deplorable Debbi,” agreed with Jacoby and Featherkile. “We’re just a fraction away from losing everything,” she said, adding, “we are worth less than a human being now as far as our votes.”
One sign propped up on a bench along North Wenatchee Avenue read “STOP THE STEAL,” another nearby had the words “ELECTION INTEGRITY MATTERS.”
“It’s very frustrating for us because we’re just trying to do the right thing — live in our country, live our lives out, enjoy our lives, enjoy our freedoms,” she said. “We see them being stripped away from us, one by one.”
If everything is taken away, there will not be a country left, she said.
In regards to Wednesday’s mobs breaking into the U.S. Capitol, “I don’t think it’s right, I don’t believe in it; I think it’s wrong, no matter who did it,” she said. “I believe in civil disobedience … by going out and doing a protest."