WENATCHEE — Snowboarders and skiers were happy to see a generous 8 inches of powder cover Mission Ridge on Wednesday, one of the largest snowstorms for the Wenatchee Valley this winter.
Parts of Wenatchee received up to 4.3 inches of snow Wednesday morning, Malaga came in at about 4 inches, Leavenworth recorded 2 inches, and Chelan registered 2.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Overall, the amount of snowfall this year is “pretty darn close to average,” said meteorologist Rocco Pelatti. The snowstorm was of decent size, while not extremely impactful. “It just kind of came and did it’s thing,” he said.
Preschoolers in Lake Chelan got their snow day, but Leavenworth and Wenatchee students were not so lucky. Most students around the Wenatchee Valley still had class due to many districts opting for online learning.
The Entiat School District canceled all in-person classes and switched to remote learning for the day. The Manson School District canceled in-person school, but just until the afternoon.
A hazardous weather outlook is in effect due to a less intense wave of possible snowfall passing through the region, Pelatti said. Valley residents could see another inch of snow Saturday going into Sunday.
The high temperature will hit about 40 degrees by Monday, with a mix of rain and snow, he said. The snow will not stick around too long.