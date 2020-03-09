WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s Rite Aid pharmacy is expected to close Wednesday and all patient records will be transferred down the street to the pharmacy at Albertsons.
A sign advising of the closure was posted in the store’s window at 1380 N. Miller St. Monday morning. It's unclear if the closure will affect the entire store or just pharmacy operations.
A company spokesperson didn’t return requests for comment.
The next-closest Rite Aid locations in the state are in Ellensburg and Ephrata, according to the company's website.
Thousands of Rite Aid stores have been sold to Walgreens and Albertsons since 2018, Forbes reported.
The Wenatchee closure comes less than a year after Rite Aid’s next-door neighbor Shopko shuttered its doors. Bulk grocer Winco announced last summer it would move into Shopko’s building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.