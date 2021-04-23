Wenatchee — The Wenatchee River Institute is teaming up with the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center as part of the Museum’s Environmental Film and Lecture series to sponsor the presentation of the documentary “Promised Land” 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The film follows the fight of the Duwamish and Chinook tribes to gain federal recognition and restoration of treaty rights.
Members of the P’squosa (Wenatchi) Leadership will hold a panel to discuss issues raised in the film and will talk about the Wenatchi Advisory Board and answer questions from participants.
Registration for the event is by donation and registrants will be sent a link to view the film before the panel discussion. A Zoom link will also be provided to participate in the discussion.
For more information or to register for the event visit wwrld.us/3xnihfJ.
— Cala Flamond, World staff