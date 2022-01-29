WENATCHEE — Wenatchee downtown retailers and restaurants are joining art galleries and cultural centers to help make the first Friday of the month a big deal — for the community and customers.
“The plan is to have information on fun opportunities in downtown on the First Friday each month beginning in February,” Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund said. “For years, First Fridays Art Walk was a grassroots effort by local artists. This does not replace that effort, however our community, businesses and board saw value in enhancing this effort with a consistent communication to broaden First Fridays to include restaurants and retail that want to participate.”
Pre-pandemic, the monthly arts walk involved inviting the community to a revolving art tour in which local artists and crafters displayed their work at participating downtown businesses. Receptions or other activities were offered during the Friday evening’s official art walk time period.
“First Friday, as it was, focused on artists,” said Kasey Koski, an artist who organized the event. “We thought it was the way to best help the artist succeed while still giving a boost to the hosting business.”
The pandemic brought the art walks to a halt and by the time rules started to loosen enough to make it doable again, Koski had stepped back as organizer, focusing instead on her work at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, where she is the curator of exhibits.
Since October, Two Rivers Art Gallery and other First Friday regulars have hosted shows, but it’s been slow going.
Two Rivers President Jan Theriault said a larger group will help.
“Other business participants make the walk a fun activity for the city to promote its downtown core. Any business that can afford to stay open in the evening helps make the artwork more inviting to all,” he said.
WDA’s role in the First Friday effort is one of collecting and sharing information, Haglund said.
“We are an information vehicle. We will post the information provided to us on our website,” she said.
Each participating business decides what activities and events to offer, whether that’s hosting local artists or musicians, offering specialty discounts, specialty cocktails or discounted wine tastings — or some other activity.
“Peggy from Pickle Papers will have her daughter Marnye stopping by to show off her hand-crafted valentines and do a demonstration on how she crafts them, which is very cool,” said Katie Baldwin, the WDA’s operations and outreach coordinator.
Makers, musicians and vendors looking for a host can submit a form on the WDA’s website.
“Those names will be put into my database, and I will send them out each month to our businesses if they would like to host a local maker that might not have a shop or are just starting out,” Baldwin said. “We are not scheduling where people are going to be, just simply provide resources for our downtown businesses if they need ideas. Businesses oversee forming their own promotions.”
The WDA is not coordinating art shows or hanging art displays, Baldwin said. Those are arranged by the business owners directly, including the shows at the two participating galleries — Two Rivers Art Gallery and Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery. The hope is that in the spring, the newly formed Arts Alliance will be ready to take on the “Arts Walk” aspect of First Fridays.
The WDA will list all the participants in its publicity efforts.
The idea of reviving First Friday as a downtown attraction has been well-received.
“Our small businesses are energized and excited to be doing something new and fun downtown,” Baldwin said. “We are looking forward to the Arts Alliance gaining their footing and really be able to help our businesses bring in artists, makers and musicians.”
Thirteen businesses are participating in the Feb. 4 event.
“We expect that to grow by March,” Baldwin said.
The idea, of course, is it won’t stop with First Fridays.
“We hope it will spur activity and enforce a sense of place,” Haglund said. “We have a great historic downtown filled with a variety of retail and restaurants. This is an additional opportunity to highlight that.”
Other WDA events designed to boost downtown activity include the Spring Wine Walk and Girls Night Out.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce also puts out a weekly “Fresh Sheet” listing that includes wineries, breweries, music, entertainment, theater, seasonal events and family friendly activities.