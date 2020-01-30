WENATCHEE — The annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics is set for Feb. 8 at Walla Walla Point Park.
It’s open to all ages and will include a costume contest and prizes.
For registration and details, visit wwrld.us/38WHalp.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
