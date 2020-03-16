WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade today has been canceled. The news comes after Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declaration prohibiting group gatherings of over 50 people to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Event organizer Sunny FM issued a press release Monday with the announcement. The parade, billed as “the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade route” on Orondo Avenue, usually features a variety of floats, bands and groups.
David Herald, parade coordinator, said in the release that people should take heed of advice given by local health officials, support local business and help each other’s neighbors. “This is a very challenging time for the entire community.”
Questions and concerns can directed to the Sunny FM office at 293-4397.