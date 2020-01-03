WENATCHEE — Three more potential Wenatchee School Board members turned in applications Friday , bringing the total to eight interested in filling two vacant seats.
“We’re optimistic we’ll get a few more over the weekend,” said Diana Haglund, a school district spokeswoman.
Applications are due at the district office at 4 p.m. Monday. The remaining three board members will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. to review the applications, a process expected to take about two hours. The board then will move to an open meeting to select candidates to interview.
“We anticipate they will choose at least five,” Haglund said.
Interviews, which are open to the public, will start at 5 p.m. Thursday. The board is expected to make a decision that evening. The two chosen will be sworn in at the Jan. 14 meeting.
For information, go to wenatcheeschools.org/board.