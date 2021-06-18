WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has extended Superintendent Paul Gordon’s contract for two years.
The board unanimously approved the extension at its June 7 meeting.
Board president Laura Jaecks said the board had discussed the contract over a series of three meetings to review the superintendent’s performance, set goals and deliberate.
The district paused the superintendent’s contract renewal process last spring to focus on navigating an unprecedented school year due to the pandemic, said district spokeswoman Diana Haglund.
The superintendent’s contract includes a cost of living raise which Jaecks said is no more and no less of an increase than other administrative staff. Gordon’s new annual salary is $202,980. His previous salary was $199,000.
Gordon’s contract now runs through June 30, 2024. Following the annual evaluation, the board has the option each year of extending the superintendent’s contract.
“I am grateful to the board for their confidence in me to lead the Wenatchee School District now and into the future. I’m excited about the work ahead and the work we will do together to improve outcomes for our students,” Gordon said.
Gordon started as superintendent for the Wenatchee School District on July 1, 2019. He replaced Brian Flones, who retired after serving as superintendent for 19 years.