WENATCHEE — Is an ethics policy for Wenatchee School Board members necessary or repetitive? Is the term “ethics” too strong altogether? If it’s needed, what exactly should be the repercussions for noncompliance?
Of seven policies initially presented for review during the board’s Feb. 22 meeting, two involving member conduct resulted in a discussion about precise language and a fear the discussion could suggest a board fracture.
One, policy 1815, moved to the second reading Tuesday, which means it’s out of committee and could be passed at a future board meeting.
It lays out “core ethical principles” including objectivity, selflessness, stewardship, transparency and integrity that members must follow.
The board’s policies do not currently include a separate code of ethics. The board’s norms generally outline member expectations and state “The Board’s treatment of all persons is courteous, dignified and fair. There is a respectful atmosphere throughout the entire meeting.”
The new policy could shield discussions for board noncompliance through private conversations with the board president or other board members or a group discussion conducted in an executive session.
“We do want a gentle — and this is a gentle one, it’s done in privacy, people can talk about it, it’s an opportunity to learn and reform and take corrective action before you get throwing around hard RCW’s and censures and stuff like that,” Martin Barron, board president, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I personally think that is a satisfactory way of doing business. I see it as useful — both in the future and in the past.”
Barron said Tuesday the policy ensures that public officials hold themselves to high ethical standards “in the way that they expect everyone else to.”
The original draft of the policy from the Washington State School Directors’ Association, a state agency representing the 1,477 school board members in the state, included a formal board censure for noncompliance, which Barron objected to.
In its place, the board added the private discussions as a way to deal with violations by a board member.
Policy 1825 had similar potential consequences “in the event of a Board member’s willful and/or continuing violation of law, policy, or judgment.” It also stated board members could lose committee seats or other leadership positions. This policy was not discussed Tuesday.
After initial discussion of 1815 and 1825 last month where members voiced disagreement, both policies returned to the committee consisting of board members Maria Iñiguez and Katherine Thomas. Policy 1815 was brought back Tuesday, though members say the debate is not related to a particular incident on the current board.
“Ethical Conduct policies came before the board in the ordinary and regular course of business,” Martin Barron, board president, wrote Thursday in an email.
Both started as model policies developed by WSSDA. After discussion and review in the committee by Thomas and Iñiguez, some policies then come before the board.
Abigail Westbrook, director of Policy and Legal Services for WSSDA, said the organization does not track how many boards in the state choose to adopt its model policies.
“It still gives nothing actionable,” Thomas said during Tuesday’s meeting. She also opposed the policies a month ago. “I feel very strongly that we should not be passing or approving policy just for the sake of approving policy. And I’m still there. That’s where I’m at.”
Iñiguez said during the meeting that by adjusting the language and consolidating, “I thought we were, kind of, coming together and saying ‘OK, this policy is really about ethical conduct.’”
“It might not apply to this board, but we’re not creating and approving policy just for this current board,” Iñiguez said. “These are policies that are going to be in place that are going to need to move throughout different boards.”
Norton said felt the word “ethics” was too strong and that many ideas already appear as board norms. She also felt the policy should be tied closely to state statutes.
“It’s not to say I have any objection to being and agreeing to be ethical,” Norton said. Like Thomas, Norton said members are held accountable by voters. She made similar comments at both meetings.
Laura Jaecks reiterated comments she made last month about previous rifts among board members and said a policy is needed after “having been through what I’ve been through with the last board, not this one. It would have been a good backstop to have had at that point.”
“It’s really a softened policy that’s just going to say ‘we’re going to hold each other accountable,” she said.
Barron said during Tuesday’s meeting, “we cannot always assume that we will have board directors who follow good board norms.”
Policy 1815 could come before the board at a future meeting, though a date has yet to be set.
“Nobody has lost their last opportunity to discuss this, I’m afraid,” Barron said. “Or, maybe it’s the right thing to discuss it twice. We’ll see.”