Sandra Lancaster - school board

Sandra Lancaster, Pioneer Middle School librarian, speaks at Tuesday's Wenatchee School District board meeting. Lancaster voiced her support for maintaining inclusive and diverse materials in libraries and also called attention to district budget cuts that were impacting librarians.

 World photo/Oscar Rodriguez

WENATCHEE — Parents, librarians, teachers and concerned residents came out to Tuesday's Wenatchee School Board meeting to voice their concern over the possibility of banning certain LGBTQ+ books from school libraries.

"I'm here to tell you that I'm very much in favor of having a library catalog and ... a school system that is inclusive to all children," said Mike Inslee, a Wenatchee School District parent.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?