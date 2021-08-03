WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School Board incumbents Julie Norton and Maria Iñiguez lead comfortably following Tuesday’s primary election, but fellow incumbent Michele Sandberg trails slightly to challenger Katherine Thomas.
Thomas leads Sandberg with 32.33% of the vote versus 31.33% for Sandberg for Position 4 on the school board. With such a low turnout in Chelan County — just 22.95% — the difference between the two is only 62 votes. Jennifer Brandt received 27.77% while Joel Martin garnered just 8.44%.
So both Thomas and Sandberg advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
“I’m excited to bring the public back to the public schools. I’m excited to work for the parents and the students of Wenatchee,” Thomas said. “My daughter just finished her freshman year at Wenatchee High School. I’m excited to fight for a seat on the Wenatchee School Board to help her and other students in the Wenatchee School District.”
Her goals moving forward are to reach as many people as possible in hope of increasing the voting numbers in the general election.
“We can definitely increase the number of voters,” Thomas said. “We need more voters. We need to get the word out to more voters. People are interested in school board elections nationally. I believe the people of Wenatchee are concerned about their schools and need to vote according to their values.”
Julie Norton received 45.59% of the vote, while Miranda Skalisky was second with 30.36% for Position 5 on the school board. Recent high school graduate challenger Arlette Lopez-Rodriguez was third with 23.63%.
Norton and Skalisky advance to the general election.
“I’m very pleased and humbled by the results and I’m excited to move on. I know there is plenty of work ahead to get my message out and retain my seat on the board for the election in November,” Norton said.
The low voter turnout surprised Norton, even though turnout was low across the state. Norton said her plans moving forward are to focus on her current role on the board getting the kids back to school.
“My plans are I want to get my message out to the wider community. Just really making parents and stakeholders know what I am advocating, what the role of the board is and how I’m qualified and committed to fulfilling that role in the best interests of the district and students,” Norton said.
Miranda Skalisky said she is excited and blessed to be moving onto the general election. She plans to keep doing community outreach, meeting with and listening to their concerns.
“Even though Arlette was 18, I’m 31, so I’m one of the other younger candidates running. It can be challenging to have a younger person on the board. I want to show people that I am ready to help the Wenatchee Valley and serve the community to my full potential,” Skalisky said.
Wenatchee School Board Position 5 incumbent Maria Iñiguez received 45.71% of the vote. Challenger Matt Van Bogart was second with 33.25%. Tina Irvine was third with 20.85%. Iñiguez and Van Bogart advance to the general election.
“Things look good with the primary numbers so I’m very excited to move to the general election,” Iñiguez said. “There is a lot of work to be done. We have to get a bigger voter turnout. We’ll wait for the final voter count on Friday. We’ll know a little more.”
Iñiguez said there is no time to waste campaigning for the general election.
“We’re going to pick up the speed. We’re going to be doing a whole lot more of what we have been doing, door-to-door, events, meet-and-greets. Hopefully there will be more public forums. We’ll go full force,” Iniguez said.
Other candidates could not be reached for comment.