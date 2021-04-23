WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday will discuss bringing middle and high school student students back full-time.
Middle school and high school students are now on a hybrid learning schedule, where they attend school part-time.
“The board felt it was important to entertain this conversation in that public meeting space just to see if it was feasible, especially at a time when Eastmont is planning to bring all of their students back in early May,” said Diana Haglund, a Wenatchee School District spokeswoman.
Haglund said there are members of the board with a strong interest in exploring this issue further and want to have the opportunity to discuss it as a five-member board. The Wenatchee School District has had K-5 students back full-time for a week.
“Our district staff is working to pull together some information from our secondary school leaders on what that could potentially look like, so they have a little more information as part of that discussion,” Haglund said. "They are not scheduled to take action but the board could choose to take a vote on this issue.”
Superintendent Paul Gordon said the big issue is the number of weeks left in the school year. He said students are best served when they are with staff five days a week.
“We also believe the mental health and wellbeing of our students is best served full time. There are pros and cons to both sides. We’ll present those to the board Tuesday night. It’s very similar to what we’ve talked about in the past,” Gordon said. “The board needs to make that decision now and not wait any longer. This does not mean there is going to be a definite decision to return.”
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.