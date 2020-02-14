WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board is meeting Tuesday afternoon to explore future capital projects, starting with a look back at planning leading up to the failed April 2018 Phase II bond for Wenatchee High School.
The workshop discussion will then move on to look at current facilities needs, financial considerations and bond planning, according to the agenda.
The meeting is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District central office, 235 Sunset Ave. The workshop will be available via live stream on the District website wenatcheeschools.org.
The presentation to the board will include a team of representatives who worked on preparations for the last bond including:
- TCF Architecture
- Hill International, the project manager
- Piper Sandler (formerly Piper Jaffray), the bonding agency
- John McQuaig, a member of the Citizens Facilities Committee
Public input is not part of the program for this meeting, said district spokeswoman Diana Haglund, but the board will consider the stakeholder feedback gathered during a series of community conversations held last fall on future facilities.
"In the future, should the board give us direction to continue examining a potential bond, we will put out a call to stakeholders to serve on a facilities committee to take a closer look at our needs," she said.
The $120 million bond proposed in 2018 was part of a $154 million project that would have funded a remodel and expansion of Wenatchee High School along with some other projects. It received 57% of the vote, but needed 60% to pass.