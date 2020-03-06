WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District bus drivers have agreed to a new three-year contract that includes a 6.5% salary boost starting March 1 with a $600 one-time payment to cover retro pay and conversion of an unpaid personal day to a paid personal day.
The contact goes to the Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday for approval.
The bus drivers, members of the Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948, have been operating without a contract since Sept. 1 and in negotiations longer than that.
The drivers took some of their concerns public in January with a series of sign-waving rallies, which followed several presentations to the board.
The district has about 30 bus drivers.
According to the collective bargaining agreement posted online, bus drivers in the second and third year will get a 2% salary boost and drivers with 20 years of service and more will get an extra 25-cents per hour.
In addition to the pay increases, the biggest changes in the contract, according to a memo from the school district’s human resource officers, were updates in the work assignments sections, which includes definitions of the work week, shifts, bus washing and more.
It also added a provision to provide drivers with a bulletin board, offers the ability to attend union events, better notification of various leaves available to the drivers and a new section on performance evaluations.