WENATCHEE — When the winter weather turns nasty in the Wenatchee area, Wenatchee School District officials have decided there will be no two-hour delays, but rather all schooling will be moved online.
“If we did a two-hour delay for a hybrid schedule — our students are only at school for two hours in the morning anyway. It doesn’t make any sense for us to do a delay,” said Wenatchee School District Communications Director Diana Haglund. “We would just like to continue our students learning safely online.”
The idea for moving school online on inclement weather days is something other schools around the country are doing, Haglund said.
“Logistically, we thought it would be easier for students to continue learning online. Before we didn’t have this option when it came to inclement weather. This allows us to continue learning safely. And we keep our bus drivers off the road with the weather really bad,” she said.
Notifications to parents would still be the same. Haglund said the district will email, call and text families by 6 a.m. that school would be closed and they would be transitioning to online learning. She said they try to give as much advance notice as possible through radio and newspaper.
Any onsite events that were scheduled at school will be canceled. Preschool will be canceled. YMCA childcare will be provided. Parents will be contacted by the YMCA with specific details.
Grab-and-go meals will be available at all elementary school sites and WHS from 11 a.m.-to-1 p.m.