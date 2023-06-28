WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board marked a transition in leadership during their meeting Tuesday night, praising outgoing Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle "for sticking it out when you probably didn't necessarily have to."
"I want to thank the board of directors for your leadership and support in the work that we've done as a cabinet team and across the district this year," Eagle said at the meeting. "I couldn't have done some of things that I've been charged with without the leadership of the cabinet team and certainly the board of directors."
After former Superintendent Paul Gordon resigned abruptly last spring, which made a traditional yearlong search impossible, Eagle was selected to lead the district for the year through a contract with the North Central Educational Service District. A former district administrator and teacher, Eagle said at the time he hoped to support "the district’s momentum on current initiatives."
While only leading the district for a year, Eagle oversaw several district decisions with long lasting-effects.
Days before taking over last summer, district staff discovered a budgetary mistake that "compounded the number of (staffing) reductions" the district would need to make with the expiration of additional COVID federal funds and declining enrollment.
Following a monthslong process, the board selected a budget plan that eliminates the Wenatchee Internet Academy and cuts at least 75 positions to save at least $8 million. Incoming Interim Superintendent Kory Kalahar will oversee the second round of cuts in the phased approach.
"I know that there's some difficult decisions ahead," Eagle said during his superintendent report. "However, I was encouraged by the balancing of the budget that happened this year. I think accountability is important with public funds, and we've shown stewardship with that this year."
Eagle added that he is "confident" the district is moving toward a sustainable budget.
Eagle was also tasked with implementing a strategic plan developed under Gordon. The plan outlines six big outcomes the district wants students to reach before graduation.
"I recognized early on coming in the door, this isn't necessarily a flashy strategic plan, but it contains the foundational elements that are important markers that are important on a journey," Eagle said.
Eagle praised several of the district's moves to build community partnerships, including the hire of Alfonso López as director of Hispanic/Latino Relations for Wenatchee schools, and increased Career and Technical Education programs offered.
During board communication, members took terms praising the stability Eagle has offered over the past year.
"You were what we needed in this year," said board member Julie Norton. "I don't think we could have got through this budget situation without you. You've done two years of planning in one, you've put our new superintendent into a good position going forward. So I have every confidence in him to carry it forward. And I just can't thank you enough for your commitment to the district this year."
Kalahar took the oath of office during Tuesday's meeting to serve as interim superintendent. Kalahar signed a two-year contract with the district, and board members could convert Kalahar to a permanent capacity at any time.
"To Dr. Kalahar, and his cabinet team, it has been a pleasure working with you all this year," Eagle said. "I have great confidence in Dr. Kalahar and the cabinet team, and I am excited for the district under their leadership team."
