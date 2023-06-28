WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board marked a transition in leadership during their meeting Tuesday night, praising outgoing Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle "for sticking it out when you probably didn't necessarily have to."

"I want to thank the board of directors for your leadership and support in the work that we've done as a cabinet team and across the district this year," Eagle said at the meeting. "I couldn't have done some of things that I've been charged with without the leadership of the cabinet team and certainly the board of directors."

Bill Eagle

Bill Eagle

Former Wenatchee School District interim superintendent
Kalahar (copy)

Kory Kalahar

Interim Wenatchee School District superintendent 


