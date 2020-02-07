WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon is ready to move forward in the next step of his transition plan — almost. The next half-step is a two-week online community survey expected to go live mid-week.
Gordon has been in listen-and-learn mode since he started the job in April.
“I have had hundreds of in-person conversations with staff, parents, students and community members about who we are as a school district, what we aspire to be, and what are some of our challenges,” he said. “I've been overwhelmed with the honesty and genuine desire of stakeholders to partner with us to enhance the educational experience in our schools.”
He is asking students, school staff and community members to help prioritize the issues he has been hearing about and give some solid feedback, including asking for a letter grade. The results will be presented to the board in March, along with suggestions for the next big step, embarking on the creation of a strategic plan.
Some of the questions are still being finalized, said Diana Haglund, district spokeswoman.
“The survey is anonymous and is not a scientific survey by any means,” she said. “It is more of a feedback collection tool and SWOT — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — analysis,” she said.
The survey is being put together by Gordon, Haglund and Ron Brown, the district’s director of instructional technology.
The survey will be emailed, with a link, to students in grades 8-12, staff and district parents, volunteers, community partners who have emails on file. It also will be posted on the district website and a kiosk with access will be available in the school offices.