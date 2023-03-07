WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will host an informational session for parents who want to learn more about the district's kindergarten program.
The session is on March 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Wenatchee High School commons. To be eligible for full-day kindergarten, a child must have turned five years old by or on Aug. 31.
“It’s both an exciting and anxious time for kindergarten parents," said Assistant Executive Director of Learning & Teaching Dr. Kory Kalahar in a press release. "We want to meet our families, answer their questions and ensure our kinder parents have the support they need to transition to our schools successfully.”
Staff will be on hand to answer questions on the daily schedule, school meals, health and safety and other topics. Parents and families are encouraged to complete the application process on-site with the help of staff.
In addition to the application form, applicants will need a Certificate of Immunization Status signed by a doctor or health provider, a birth certificate, proof of residence and two emergency contacts.
Children enrolled in the district's preschool program will not need to complete a new application, but will need to bring the CIS form and other documentation.
Spanish translation and childcare will be available for families.
