WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will host an informational session for parents who want to learn more about the district's kindergarten program.

The session is on March 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Wenatchee High School commons. To be eligible for full-day kindergarten, a child must have turned five years old by or on Aug. 31.



