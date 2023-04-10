Wenatchee Schoolhouse Rugby player Dax Dickson is tackled but rushes with the ball for a score during the first few minutes of the first half of Saturday's match against Moscow at Confluence State Park in Wenatchee. The rugby tournament was held this last weekend with visiting teams coming from Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Ellensburg. Wenatchee Schoolhouse Rugby won their match 33-29 victory.
WENATCHEE — On otherwise quiet spring day, the sound of the rugby pitch stood out at Wenatchee Confluence State Park.
Saturday afternoon, Wenatchee took on Moscow, the third and final match of the day. At the final whistle, Wenatchee came away with a 33-29 victory, and a dip in the crisp water of the Columbia River to celebrate.
Kelly Campbell, the head coach of Wenatchee Schoolhouse Rugby for the past five seasons, said the game's are quick paced.
"The ball doesn't stop like in football," he said. "It's a fast-paced game."
Members of the eight-team Cascade League, Wenatchee enters this season fresh off their first Cascade Cup Championship. After a opening jamboree on April 1, the school-aged boys' team will travel throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho, leading up to a potential championship on May 20 in Spokane.
In addition to the boys team, Schoolhouse Rugby also includes a U12, U14 and girls' teams.
While Wenatchee was far bigger than their competition, they knew they were in for a battle.
"Moscow brings it," he said. "Moscow brings it every week."
While they battle on the field, the teams are much friendlier after the game's over. Following a grueling 70 minutes Saturday, Moscow and Wenatchee came together for a postgame meal.
"You'll make friends that will last forever," Campbell said. "It's all about respect."
For Campbell, his passion for rugby began as a high school freshman, continued through his time in the U.S. Navy, and eventually took him to Wenatchee. After serving as an assistant coach, he took over the team and expanded it to include a youth program.
Unlike sports like hockey or baseball, which often require a trove of expensive equipment, rugby has a lower financial requirement for entry. Campbell said players need a mouth guard and cleats, with a registration fee covering the rest of the expenses.
"This is one of the cheapest club sports that you'll ever play," Campbell said.
For an outsider, the game could seem unfamiliar — with terms like ruck, maul and scrum frequently tossed around. And rugby doesn't have rules, it has laws, laws that can result in stiff penalties.
A high tackle Saturday resulted in a yellow card for Wenatchee, which forced them to play a man down for 10 minutes.
"I was like, 'Oh, boy,'" Campbell said.
A more serious offense can result in a red card and a two-week suspension from competition.
While American football is an offshoot of rugby, the game has a few key differences. The lack of padding makes proper tackling technique a necessity to prevent injury. Campbell said while there's not as many serious injuries, the players will still be sore.
Unlike football, where an offensive lineman specializes in blocking, rugby players need to be well-rounded.
"Your big guys are running out there with the small guys," Campbell said. "I always tell everybody, 'If you're a linebacker or you're a safety, you need be playing this sport.'"
But it's the similarities that make rugby appealing.
The match can feel somewhat intimidating, with an unrelenting pace and a bit of chaotic screaming. But Campbell said it's not a barrier.
"When you start playing a game, you'll pick it up pretty quick," he said.
For Wenatchee, most of the team is from Eastmont High School, with two from Wenatchee and two from Cashmere also on the squad.
Saturday was the Wenatchee boys' lone home game of the season. Due to a shortage of referees, the six-team league will all play in the same spot on any given weekend.
On May 6, the under-12, under 14 and girls' clubs will play in Wenatchee, while the boys will travel to Moscow. To learn more about the league, go to cascaderugby.org.
