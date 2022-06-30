WENATCHEE — Wenatchee schools will likely see larger classes and fewer staff members in the coming years as a result of decreased enrollment and declining yearly budgets.
Superintendent Paul Gordon on Tuesday presented the budget to the Wenatchee School Board for the 2022-23 school year, which included projected yearly budget, enrollment and staffing numbers for the next four school years.
For the 2022-23 school year, the school district projects $139.3 million in revenues and $141.6 million in expenses. By the 2025-26 school year, it projects those numbers will fall to $122.1 million in revenues and $123.5 million in expenses.
The 2022-23 budget will see a jump from the 2021-22 budget due to federal funding to support the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board anticipates the number of students in Wenatchee public schools will decrease from 6,989 in the 2021-22 school year to 6,237 in 2025-26 — a difference of about 750 students that will affect the school district’s funding.
Wenatchee public school enrollment steadily fell after the 2015-16 school year, when the school district reached a peak of 7,655 enrolled students. The school board partially attributed this decline to the closure of the Wenatchee Works smelter in Malaga, which once employed around 400 people. There was a steeper drop-off in the 2020-21 school year as a result of remote learning.
“In education, enrollment equals state and federal dollars,” Gordon said. “Every student is tied directly to state and federal funds.”
Gordon said the projected drop in enrollment can be attributed partly to declining birth rates in Wenatchee. He also said Pinnacles Prep is expected to siphon off 40 students each year. Pinnacles Prep is a public, dual-language charter school that first opened for the 2021-22 school year; it currently serves sixth and seventh graders and will add a grade level each year until it serves grades six through 12.
The school board also expects the number of certified employees — which includes teachers, other certified instructors, and certified administrators, Gordon said — to decrease from 588 in 2022-23 to 528 by 2025-26. The budget presentation noted that class sizes will increase to accommodate this projected drop.
To match this projection, the staffing budget is projected to fall from $109.8 million in 2022-23 to $103.1 million in 2025-26. Like the rest of the budget, there will be a jump from the 2021-22 staffing budget, which came in at $101.2 million, to the 2022-23 budget because of federal COVID-19 funding.
Gordon noted that budget projections, including enrollment and staffing numbers, get less and less accurate the further out they go. For the 2025-26 estimates, “It really is a shot in the dark,” he said.